Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

A map of radon levels across Virginia.
A map of radon levels across Virginia.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s something that’s a part of our every day life, even if we might not know it - we’re talking about Radon.

January is National Radon Action Month and the Virginia Department of Health is encouraging residents to get tested for it, while also bringing awareness of ways to combat it.

Experts say Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive decay product of rock and soil and it can increase your risk of lung cancer. Many areas of Southwest Virginia are in the moderate to high risk zone of radon levels.

There are ways to improve radon levels, including installing a mitigation system in your home. But there are also other options.

“If you’re in a situation where there is no way you can afford it or can’t afford for it for several months, one of the most effective ways is just improve the ventilation rate, especially in the lowest level of your home,” said Ryan Paris, Radon Coordinator for VDH.

Paris and VDH also encourage residents to get tested for radon and for more information on it, you can find VDH’s website here.

