Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - An appeals court in Scotland has ruled three people allegedly involved in an attempted violent kidnapping to be extradited to the US to stand trial.

In early August 2018, Valerie Perfect Hayes, 41, Gary Blake Reburn, 58, and Jennifer Lynn Amnott, 36, fled to the United Kingdom after the attempted kidnapping of five children, all under the age of eight, in a Mennonite Community within Dayton, Virginia.

The court said the three have repeatedly sought to block their extradition back to the United States based on the severity of the mandatory life sentence each would receive if convicted.

“I am grateful to see the extradition process proceeding,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Monday. “This community was shocked when these events occurred and the underlying plot was uncovered. Although we expect further appeals, the Department of Justice will never stop working to bring those charged back to the United States to face justice.”

Hayes, Reburn and Jennifer Amnott are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping involving children, conspiracy to kill witnesses with the intent to prevent communication with law enforcement, kidnapping, attempting kidnapping, attempted killing of a witness and various firearms offenses.

Jennifer Amnott’s husband, Frank Jesse Amnott, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit the offense of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to kill witnesses, and one count of brandishing, carrying and using a firearm in commission of a federal crime of violence.

You can find a full breakdown of the attempted kidnapping here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.