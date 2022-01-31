Advertisement

Appeal denied for kidnapping fugitives, will be extradited to U.S. for trial

Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.
Frank Amnott plead guilty to three charges in court December 2019.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - An appeals court in Scotland has ruled three people allegedly involved in an attempted violent kidnapping to be extradited to the US to stand trial.

In early August 2018, Valerie Perfect Hayes, 41, Gary Blake Reburn, 58, and Jennifer Lynn Amnott, 36, fled to the United Kingdom after the attempted kidnapping of five children, all under the age of eight, in a Mennonite Community within Dayton, Virginia.

The court said the three have repeatedly sought to block their extradition back to the United States based on the severity of the mandatory life sentence each would receive if convicted.

“I am grateful to see the extradition process proceeding,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Monday. “This community was shocked when these events occurred and the underlying plot was uncovered. Although we expect further appeals, the Department of Justice will never stop working to bring those charged back to the United States to face justice.”

Hayes, Reburn and Jennifer Amnott are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping involving children, conspiracy to kill witnesses with the intent to prevent communication with law enforcement, kidnapping, attempting kidnapping, attempted killing of a witness and various firearms offenses.

Jennifer Amnott’s husband, Frank Jesse Amnott, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit the offense of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to kill witnesses, and one count of brandishing, carrying and using a firearm in commission of a federal crime of violence.

You can find a full breakdown of the attempted kidnapping here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
The "Guns" celebrate after a goal at the annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game Saturday night.
18th annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns to Roanoke

Latest News

Danville Police arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz for allegedly stabbing and killing his...
Martinsville man sentenced to life in prison for death of cab driver
Much warmer air is coming in by the middle of the week
Monday, January 31 - Evening Update
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech ends vaccine requirement for students
Jacob Boni, 22, is facing two felony charges in connection with communicating with minors online.
Appomattox man charged in connection with talking to minors online
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff