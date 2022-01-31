Advertisement

Appomattox man charged in connection with talking to minors online

Jacob Boni, 22, is facing two felony charges in connection with communicating with minors online.
Jacob Boni, 22, is facing two felony charges in connection with communicating with minors online.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe has been communicating with minors online.

According to officials, Jacob Boni, 22, of Spout Spring, is facing two counts of Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Those charges, according to Sheriff Donald Simpson, are felonies.

Simpson specified that the charges indicate the use of a communication system or other electronic means for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor for an activity in violation of 18.2-374.1 which is the Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty.

Boni is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding Boni’s online communication with minors has been encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
The "Guns" celebrate after a goal at the annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game Saturday night.
18th annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns to Roanoke

Latest News

Much warmer air is coming in by the middle of the week
Monday, January 31 - Evening Update
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech ends vaccine requirement for students
Deputies block off street in Christiansburg while serving warrant
Reporter Rachel Hirschheimer from NBC29 in Charlottesville joins us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News...
WDBJ7+: Long COVID Treatments in Charlottesville