Appomattox man charged in connection with talking to minors online

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe has been communicating with minors online.

According to officials, Jacob Boni, 22, of Spout Spring, is facing two counts of Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Those charges, according to Sheriff Donald Simpson, are felonies.

Simpson specified that the charges indicate the use of a communication system or other electronic means for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor for an activity in violation of 18.2-374.1 which is the Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty.

Boni is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding Boni’s online communication with minors has been encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

