Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office new motor unit works to keep roads safe

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, the sheriff’s office has a new way to protect the roads.

It’s a motorcycle unit and it’s the first time the department has used it.

“It’s an effective law enforcement tool to deter aggressive driving, distracted driving, DUI apprehension, excessive speeds, reckless driving behavior,” said Matthew Ward, Botetourt County Sheriff.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says the motor unit has already caught drivers going 101 and 157 miles per hour on Interstate 81.

“Significant speeds. You’ll see considerable amount of speeds that are 20 plus over the posted speed limit in some of those areas on the interstate,” said Ward.

Ward says the new motor unit is a first of it’s kind for the department.

It was launched earlier this year because the sheriff’s office saw a need to try to reduce the number of traffic crashes in the county.

“With the high traffic population and transient traffic, that just comes through Botetourt County we needed to have a presence and help deter some of these traffic crashes. The more that we can deter the traffic crashes, is a life saved and we’re all about saving lives and making sure our roadways are safe,” said Ward.

Right now the sheriff’s office has one motorcycle and Sheriff Ward says they could possibly add more in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.