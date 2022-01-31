Deputies block off street in Christiansburg while serving warrant

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office and officers with the Christiansburg Police Department have blocked off a street in Christiansburg as they attempt to serve a warrant.

A spokesperson with the Town of Christiansburg told WDBJ7 that Montgomery County attempted to serve a warrant to a person on Palmer Street in Christiansburg. Official say that person was not cooperating with law enforcement, which led to an increased law enforcement presence. The Christiansburg Police Department is assisting Montgomery County.

Officials said there is no threat to the surrounding area but officials are asking people to avoid the area.

More information will be added to this article when made available.

