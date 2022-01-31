Gas price average up 2.9 cents in Roanoke over the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.92 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon today. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

January 31, 2021: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.42 per gallon)

January 31, 2020: $2.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.47 per gallon)

January 31, 2019: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.27 per gallon)

January 31, 2018: $2.42 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59 per gallon)

January 31, 2017: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.27 per gallon)

January 31, 2016: $1.68 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.80 per gallon)

January 31, 2015: $1.91 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.05 per gallon)

January 31, 2014: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.27 per gallon)

January 31, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.43 per gallon)

January 31, 2012: $3.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.44 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.12 per gallon, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.14 per gallon, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.20 per gallon, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15 per gallon.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

