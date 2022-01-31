House subcommittee tables VMI bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that supporters say would encourage more cadets at Virginia Military Institute to report acts of sexual assault was tabled in a General Assembly subcommittee Monday morning.

The bill would grant immunity from disciplinary action for a cadet who makes a good faith report of sexual violence. Currently, VMI’s Superintendent has the discretion to grant immunity, but it’s not a requirement.

Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax Co.) introduced the bill.

“We say that VMI is going to combat sexual violence in the military, but then we exclude it as the only institution where a person making a good faith report of sexual violence can be subject to disciplinary action,” Helmer said.

Col. Kim Parker represented VMI at the subcommittee meeting.

“The Superintendent is committed to supporting and doing what is in the best interest of the victims of sexual assault...” Parker told lawmakers. “That said, as many of you all know, these cases are extremely complex.”

Monday’s vote to table the measure makes it unlikely the bill will move forward this year.

