Last day for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue applications

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s your last chance to apply to be a firefighter or paramedic for the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

The department is looking to fill five open positions.

Starting pay for firefighter EMT’s is up to $42,000 dollars and $46,000 for paramedics.

A spokesperson for the department says if you care about your community, you have what it takes.

“Come be a part of our family. It’s a very family atmosphere to work in the fire service with the firehouse life and the culture and we call it a brotherhood and a sisterhood and it really is and so if that’s something that you’d think you’d like to be apart of, we’d love to hear from you,” said Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator.

The deadline to apply is by midnight on Monday.

For a link, click here.

