Lynchburg church replaces large pipe organ

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s First Presbyterian Church is usually filled with the sounds of the pipe organ every Sunday.

After decades of use, it’s time for the instrument to get some work done on it. But because of the size of the organ, it’ll take a while to get that done.

“The pipe organ has over 3,500 pipes that are contained here within this chancel, so there’s a lot of replacement and upgrade that needs to happen,” said Cory Whittier, director of music and organist.

He says the work includes the replacement of about half of the pipework.

And because of the number of other things that need to be done - including replacing and moving the console to the front of the choir - the church decided it was best to do a full-scale renovation.

“And so we’re taking the steps initially to move forward with this project, which turned into, basically a total renovation and upgrade, which was the way for us to set us up for a long, long time in the future of having the instrument continue to make music for us,” said Whitter.

Doing just that is important for folks here. They say the role of the organ isn’t just for Sunday services, but other events as well.

“The pipe organ has played a role in not only just our Sunday morning services but also weddings, funerals, baptisms as part of services and any other type of event that might happen in here,” said Whitter. “The music ministry at First Presbyterian is a huge part of what we do and what we offer.”

Work on the project began Monday. They say everything should be done and the organ ready to play in March 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.