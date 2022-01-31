Advertisement

Lynchburg church replaces large pipe organ

Part of the pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg.
Part of the pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s First Presbyterian Church is usually filled with the sounds of the pipe organ every Sunday.

After decades of use, it’s time for the instrument to get some work done on it. But because of the size of the organ, it’ll take a while to get that done.

“The pipe organ has over 3,500 pipes that are contained here within this chancel, so there’s a lot of replacement and upgrade that needs to happen,” said Cory Whittier, director of music and organist.

He says the work includes the replacement of about half of the pipework.

And because of the number of other things that need to be done - including replacing and moving the console to the front of the choir - the church decided it was best to do a full-scale renovation.

“And so we’re taking the steps initially to move forward with this project, which turned into, basically a total renovation and upgrade, which was the way for us to set us up for a long, long time in the future of having the instrument continue to make music for us,” said Whitter.

Doing just that is important for folks here. They say the role of the organ isn’t just for Sunday services, but other events as well.

“The pipe organ has played a role in not only just our Sunday morning services but also weddings, funerals, baptisms as part of services and any other type of event that might happen in here,” said Whitter. “The music ministry at First Presbyterian is a huge part of what we do and what we offer.”

Work on the project began Monday. They say everything should be done and the organ ready to play in March 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
The "Guns" celebrate after a goal at the annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game Saturday night.
18th annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns to Roanoke

Latest News

Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Motor Unit
Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office new motor unit works to keep roads safe
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Jefferson Park
You could get up to $6,000 for designing a Lynchburg mural
While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts...
New River Health District expects omicron case decline despite school mask guidance
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Last day for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue applications