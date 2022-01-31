Nationals manager Davey Martinez visits Radford at annual baseball fundraiser

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Davey Martinez’s first trip to Radford started with a message for the current crop of Highlander baseball players on Saturday, and it wasn’t too much different than the talk he gave his 2019 Nationals club, a team that started the season 19-31, but then rallied to win the World Series.

“For me, and I say this all the time, you work hard, harder together and you believe,” said Martinez. “That’s what I tell our boys every year we start spring training. We’ve got to stick together. We’re a family and we are going to enjoy the journey. It’s just control the controllables, one day at a time. My mantra has been, let’s go 1-and-0 today and focus on today. I’m excited to watch these guys play. I’ll keep track of them and see how they do.”

Martinez is hopeful that the Nats and every other major league team can report to spring training in a few weeks. But he acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the current Major League Baseball lockout.

“I can’t speak about what’s going on,” said Martinez. “What I can speak of is that the Washington Nationals are getting ready. We’re preparing. I’ve had Zoom meetings with my coaching staff and the organization, so we’re excited to go. We’re ready to go, so as soon as something gets worked out, we’ll be ready.”

While Martinez and the Nats wait, the Highlanders are more than ready to open their third season under Coach Karl Kuhn on February 18 at South Alabama.

Saturday night’s dinner and silent auction raised several thousand dollars for the program.

