Advertisement

Nationals manager Davey Martinez visits Radford at annual baseball fundraiser

Martinez is hopeful that the Nats and every other major league team can report to spring training in a few weeks.
Nationals manager Davey Martinez visits Radford baseball fundraiser.
Nationals manager Davey Martinez visits Radford baseball fundraiser.(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Davey Martinez’s first trip to Radford started with a message for the current crop of Highlander baseball players on Saturday, and it wasn’t too much different than the talk he gave his 2019 Nationals club, a team that started the season 19-31, but then rallied to win the World Series.

“For me, and I say this all the time, you work hard, harder together and you believe,” said Martinez. “That’s what I tell our boys every year we start spring training. We’ve got to stick together. We’re a family and we are going to enjoy the journey. It’s just control the controllables, one day at a time. My mantra has been, let’s go 1-and-0 today and focus on today. I’m excited to watch these guys play. I’ll keep track of them and see how they do.”

Martinez is hopeful that the Nats and every other major league team can report to spring training in a few weeks. But he acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the current Major League Baseball lockout.

“I can’t speak about what’s going on,” said Martinez. “What I can speak of is that the Washington Nationals are getting ready. We’re preparing. I’ve had Zoom meetings with my coaching staff and the organization, so we’re excited to go. We’re ready to go, so as soon as something gets worked out, we’ll be ready.”

While Martinez and the Nats wait, the Highlanders are more than ready to open their third season under Coach Karl Kuhn on February 18 at South Alabama.

Saturday night’s dinner and silent auction raised several thousand dollars for the program.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 18-year-old Virginia Hiatt was last seen on Friday.
Missing 18-year-old found safe in Carroll County
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Alexis Melton-Missing
Teenage Roanoke girl still missing
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Teens likely for many with even colder feels like temps.
More bitter cold tonight; warming trend begins Sunday

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners
Liberty Breaks 45-Game Home Win Streak
Liberty Breaks 45-Game Home Win Streak
Virginia Tech Beats Florida State
Virginia Tech Beats Florida State
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip