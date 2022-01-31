Advertisement

New River Health District expects omicron case decline despite school mask guidance

While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts have decided move forward with a mask mandate.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to decline after hitting what officials believe was the peak of the omicron surge.

The commonwealth is down to 28,256 currently confirmed cases, compared to over 47,000 on January 20th.

Health director Dr. Noelle Bissell says more people have been infected than what the data is showing.

“Earlier on it was maybe two and a half three times and now it’s looking with omicron being so transmissible it could be as high as four and a half to five times,” says Dr. Bissell.

Moving forward, changes are expected in how the health department will do surveillance of the virus.

“We never were able to fully case investigate and contract trace every case. We never have been able to do that. Certainly, with omicron, it’s gotten that much harder.”

Dr. Bissell says the highest priority should be helping those at high risk for the virus, and does not expect to see a spike in transmission as more school districts relax mask requirements.

“The curve for infections in children has followed community spread from the beginning. Whether school was remote or in-person and now even whether schools have mask mandates or they don’t have mask mandates,” explains Dr. Bissell, who says a big concern is students getting bullied depending on their masking preference.

“People should have the choice to do what feels most comfortable to protect themselves, and not have anyone judging them or bullying them,” says Dr. Bissell.

An even more significant decline in omicron variant cases is likely next week.

