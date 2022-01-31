Advertisement

Norfolk Southern train derails in Tazewell County

By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed sometime early Monday morning.

Norfolk Southern spokesmen said that 30 cars derailed from the tracks in Bluefield, Va., close to Puritan Rd.

“A small number of those derailed cars were categorized as hazmat (majority of which were actually empty) but none of them spilled anything. Our hazmat crews are on-site simply as a matter of procedure,” said Connor Spielmaker, Media Relations Manager for Norfolk Southern.

We are told that there are no injuries. Crews are currently on-site re-railing the train to get it moving again.

