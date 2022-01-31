North Carolina man arrested after using social media platforms to solicit teens in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man was arrested January 24, 2022 on charges related to his alleged solicitations of teen boys in Southwest Virginia, according to the United States Department of Justice Office (DOJ).

Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, of Warrensville, North Carolina, was arrested after he used Snapchat and Grindr to contact two teen males living in Grayson County and offered to get vapes and vaping materials in exchange for the boys sending him sexual photos and videos of themselves, according to court documents.

After messaging online for weeks, Shumate offered to bring the teens vaping supplies, which the boys paid for with cash. Later, Shumate told the boys they could provide him with naked pictures of themselves in place of cash for the vaping supplies.

Shumate also offered to provide oral sex for the juveniles.

“We live in an online world where our children and teens are connected, virtually, to people all over the globe,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “While online safety starts at home, when individuals seek to exploit our youth using the internet and its social media sites, it is the job of the Department of Justice to step in.”

Shumate is charged with one count of attempting to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a minor.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.