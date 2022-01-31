One dead after crash in Tazewell County Sunday morning
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash occurring in Tazewell County early Sunday morning, according to the department.
Police responded at 3:49 a.m. Sunday to a single car crash occurring on Route 19, nearly a half-mile north of Route 609, according to police.
Roger Compton, 47, of Bluefield, West Virginia was driving a Chevy Cobalt south on route 19 when his car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Compton was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police believe driver fatigue was a contributing factor in the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.