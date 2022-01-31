One dead after crash in Tazewell County Sunday morning

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash occurring in Tazewell County early Sunday morning, according to the department.

Police responded at 3:49 a.m. Sunday to a single car crash occurring on Route 19, nearly a half-mile north of Route 609, according to police.

Roger Compton, 47, of Bluefield, West Virginia was driving a Chevy Cobalt south on route 19 when his car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Compton was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police believe driver fatigue was a contributing factor in the crash.

