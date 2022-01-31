Advertisement

Radford University ends COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students

Weekly required testing for students who are not fully vaccinated has also been discontinued.
Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Following a recent legal opinion issued by new Attorney General Jason Miyares, Radford University students will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for enrollment or in-person attendance.

Weekly required testing for students who are not fully vaccinated has also been discontinued.

All employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, still must wear facemasks indoors. Multiple locations around campus will resume providing disposable masks and K95 masks.

More from Monday’s announcement can be read below:

“COVID-19 testing and booster clinics will remain available for all employees and students as we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting the health and wellness of our campus. We encourage our employees and students who receive a booster to submit documentation.

The upcoming booster clinic is listed below.

Date: Friday, Feb. 11

Hours: 10 a.m. – noon

Location: Heth Hall, room 014

What to Bring: Valid ID and vaccination card

Registration is required. See link below.

February 11, 2022 Registration

We are working to schedule additional clinics at RUC and will provide the time and location once those are scheduled.

Please continue to visit www.radford.edu/covid for up-to-date information. We also recommend staying abreast of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities.”

Further details can be found by visiting the school’s website.

