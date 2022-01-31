Two adults and one dog safe; one cat missing in Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is currently working at house fire in the 7900 block of Franklin Rd in Roanoke, according to the department.

The fire started in the chimney and spread to the walls.

Two adults and one dog are safe. One cat is still missing.

The owners of the home will be displaced but staying with family in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

