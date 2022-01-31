Advertisement

Warmer weather begins to move in

Wet weather returns later this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
  • Quiet, seasonable start to the week
  • Midweek warmup (50s)
  • Wet weather likely to end the work week

MONDAY & TUESDAY

It’ll be a seasonable start to the week with no precipitation expected thanks to a wedge of high pressure from New England. Highs will warm into the upper 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday with more sunny breaks this afternoon. Clouds will move back in tomorrow.

A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon.
A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday our next front will inch closer allowing for a SW flow and more clouds. Any rain should hold off until late Wednesday in the mountains. Highs will be a smidge warmer in the 40s to near 50.

Temperatures warm close to 50 by Wednesday.
Temperatures warm close to 50 by Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Friday morning. Given temperatures, this will likely be a mostly rain event. Some mountain snow showers will be possible as the front exits, but nothing too impactful. Most should see decent rain totals from this event with a likely range of .50″ to 1.0″ in our area. Highest totals most likely in the mountains.

Wet weather moves back into the region late Wednesday in the mountains. We'll see it push east...
Wet weather moves back into the region late Wednesday in the mountains. We'll see it push east Thursday into Friday.(WDBJ Weather)
Most should see at least .50" of rain with higher totals to the west.
Most should see at least .50" of rain with higher totals to the west.(WDBJ Weather)

