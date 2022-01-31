Warmer weather begins to move in
Wet weather returns later this week
- Quiet, seasonable start to the week
- Midweek warmup (50s)
- Wet weather likely to end the work week
MONDAY & TUESDAY
It’ll be a seasonable start to the week with no precipitation expected thanks to a wedge of high pressure from New England. Highs will warm into the upper 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday with more sunny breaks this afternoon. Clouds will move back in tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY
By Wednesday our next front will inch closer allowing for a SW flow and more clouds. Any rain should hold off until late Wednesday in the mountains. Highs will be a smidge warmer in the 40s to near 50.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY
This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Friday morning. Given temperatures, this will likely be a mostly rain event. Some mountain snow showers will be possible as the front exits, but nothing too impactful. Most should see decent rain totals from this event with a likely range of .50″ to 1.0″ in our area. Highest totals most likely in the mountains.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.