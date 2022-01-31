You could get up to $6,000 for designing a Lynchburg mural

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artists are being asked to help create a mural on a new basketball court.

The call for artists is being done until February 10. The artist picked for the job will create the mural design on a new basketball court in Jefferson Park.

You could get up to $6,000 if you’re chosen for the project. The money goes toward labor and supplies needed for the project.

“The park has been a place of great place of joy for the neighborhood over the years and there’s a lot going on there and I think that it would be a good place to have a mural,” said Anne Nygaard, city planner.

They’re hoping to have the project done by May.

