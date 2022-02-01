Advertisement

1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.(CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (Gray News) - Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.

The official said the second shooting victim is in critical condition. It occurred at the South Education Center, and local law enforcement and emergency services responded, as well as ATF officials.

A spokesman said officers discovered the two students shot on the sidewalk outside the school. The shooter ran away from the school, and law enforcement is searching for them.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

No additional information on a suspect or the victims was provided.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures warm ahead of a late-week soaking
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

Latest News

One person taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting, nearby middle school briefly placed on lockdown
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly