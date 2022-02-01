Adam Ward Classic returns this weekend, shifts to Glenvar

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Adam Ward Basketball Classic returns to the Salem area this weekend, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“In 2022, that’s one of the things we’ve looked forward to the most, is being able to bring this back to the community,” said the event’s co-founder Grant Smythers.

The annual tournament has been played in Salem since 2016 to honor former Spartan, and late WDBJ7 photojournalist, Adam Ward.

“The one thing we wanted to do is keep his memory alive and make sure we did something that not only could pay it forward,” said Smythers, “but that could bring a focus on basketball and bring a focus on sports, in general, because Adam loved sports.”

And now that sports are back in full force, so, too, is the classic, with 11 games on the schedule for Friday and Saturday.

This year, though, due to construction at Salem High, the games are moving down the road to Glenvar, where Adam’s father, Buddy, used to work.

“He has a lot of great memories at Glenvar High School, a lot of teams that he coached there, a lot of people that passed through the halls there,” said Smythers. “And for us, it sort of is exciting to host it elsewhere.”

Beyond basketball, the event has helped raise more than $50,000 for the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund, with donations also going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Special Olympics.

“Adam was a helper, so we try to provide those opportunities for people,” said Smythers. “We want to make this an outreach event. It’s grown so much, we think we can do that, and I think that’s something Adam would have wanted as well.”

The games start Friday night, with a doubleheader featuring the Salem and Glenvar boys and girls teams, both varsity and JV.

And after a challenging year for high school athletics, Smythers is thrilled to see the classic come back, and he knows Adam would be, too.

“It means a lot to us at Salem High School,” he said. “It means a lot to my friends at WDBJ7. I think it means a lot to the teams that participate year in and year out, and it gives us an opportunity to give back to the community, and to pay it forward, and that’s what Adam was all about.”

