All Carilion hospitals shifting to yellow level visitation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic announced on its Facebook page the hospital will be shifting to yellow level visitation effective Tuesday, February 1 at 9:00 a.m.

The level change generally allows one visitor for adult patients in the inpatient setting.

This level allows for visitors with the following guidelines:

• Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have a designated support person who is not counted as a visitor.

• Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

• Two parents/guardians may visit patients in the NICU and both be present at the bedside.

• One visitor for labor, delivery and duration of birth parent’s hospital stay. The visitor must remain the same throughout the stay.

• One labor support person may attend delivery only. During surgical delivery, one visitor is allowed in the operating room.

• One designated visitor for adult trauma patients.

• Same Day Surgery: One visitor while the patient is being prepped for surgery. Once the patient is taken into the prep area, the visitor may be required to leave until the patient is in a room and the clinical care team contacts them.

• High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

• Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

• Visitors are still required to wear a face mask for the duration of their visit.

• When possible, take advantage of virtual visit options for appointments.

