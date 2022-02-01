Advertisement

Allegiant adding nonstop flights between Nashville and ROA

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Allegiant Air announced it will be adding Nashville, Tennessee to its flights starting April 21 from the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) to the Nashville International Airport.

The service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays from April 21 through August 14. Flights depart Nashville at 7:30 a.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 10:00 a.m. and then depart Roanoke at 10:50 a.m. and arrive in Nashville at 11:25 a.m.

Introductory fares start as low as $39 each way and are available for sale.

Please go to www.allegiantair.com to book flights and see all fare terms and conditions.

