Black History Month kicks off February 1

Black History Month is considered one of the nation’s oldest organized history celebrations.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual celebration throughout the month of February honors achievements by Black Americans and aims to serve as a time to recognize and salute their central role in U.S. history.

It’s considered one of the nation’s oldest organized history celebrations.

Carter G. Woodson first came up with the idea, paving the way for generations and celebrations to come.

This month on WDBJ7, we will be meeting different Black leaders, game changers, historians all hoping to make a difference in our hometowns. Stories will air on Thursday.

Throughout the month, you’ll be introduced to people making history in their own way.

We have a special tab dedicated to all of our Black history stories on our website.

