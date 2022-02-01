Budweiser Clydesdales to appear at St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - P.A. short distributing and Downtown Roanoke announced Tuesday that the Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to appear in the annual Freedom First St. Patrick’s day Parade and Shamrock Festival in Downtown Roanoke on March 12.

The Clydesdales were scheduled to appear in 2020, but the parade and festival were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the parade starting at 11:00 am. The “Gentle Giants,” as they are frequently called, will guide the beer wagon on the parade route traveling down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, ending on Williamson Road.

Horses for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands or six feet at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

