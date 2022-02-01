Advertisement

Budweiser Clydesdales to appear at St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Roanoke

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - P.A. short distributing and Downtown Roanoke announced Tuesday that the Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to appear in the annual Freedom First St. Patrick’s day Parade and Shamrock Festival in Downtown Roanoke on March 12.

The Clydesdales were scheduled to appear in 2020, but the parade and festival were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for the parade starting at 11:00 am. The “Gentle Giants,” as they are frequently called, will guide the beer wagon on the parade route traveling down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, ending on Williamson Road.

Horses for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands or six feet at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures warm ahead of a late-week soaking
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

Latest News

Allegiant Air
Allegiant adding nonstop flights between Nashville and ROA
Danville Museum of Fine Arts
Danville museum given designation as a civil rights site
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for saying Holocaust not about race
Black History Month
Governor Youngkin issues statement recognizing February as Black History Month