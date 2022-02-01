COVID-19 cases on the decline, but transmission still high in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We might be seeing the end of the omicron reign, but health leaders say it’s not yet the end of the pandemic.

The Roanoke City Alleghany health director says data pointing to the end of the omicron surge is reassuring but does not want the community’s guard down yet while the area’s transmission is still very high.

“We just have to hope and use the proper precautions to make sure this trajectory continues,” says Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

The VDH will eventually be moving away from case counts and surveillance efforts will be concentrated on the population most vulnerable to the virus.

“We’re not doing universal contact tracing and case investigations, what we have not let up on and what we will not let up on is really close monitoring and working with long-term care facilities,” says Dr. Morrow “Those settings where transmission is more likely and the impact of COVID is more dangerous.”

Pfizer’s announcement of a vaccine for kids under 5 years old could be available at the end of the month. Though children are far less likely to become seriously ill or hospitalized from COVID, officials say protecting their health protects the community as a whole.

“We have historical evidence that when we vaccinate children for respiratory illnesses like influenza, our mortality rates in our long-term care facilities decrease,” says Dr. Morrow. “It’s really important for us to make sure every step is followed so that when the approval comes out, we can be confident that families can make the best decisions for themselves and their children.”

Aside from COVID, the health department is seeing high rates of Hepatitis A infections. The vast majority are people using injection drugs. The health department does not believe this is connected to the Hepatitus A outbreak from Famous Anthony’s restaurants in 2021.

“We see about 1-5 cases of hepatitis A in a given year and we’ve already seen 8 cases in January so we felt it was important to let the public know,” added Dr. Morrow.

