Advertisement

Danville museum given designation as a civil rights site

Danville Museum of Fine Arts
Danville Museum of Fine Arts(Danville Museum of Fine Arts)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History has announced it has been given designation as a site on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The trail which debuted in 2018 and includes more than 120 sites including churches, schools, courthouses, and museums across 15 states, mostly in the South. The sites are places where activists challenged segregation and inequality in the 1950′s and 1960′s to bring forward social justice.

“Danville played a critical role in the civil rights movement, so we are extremely proud to be added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail,” said Elsabé Dixon, the museum’s executive director. “Inclusion and diversity are cornerstones of the Danville museum’s experience. We invite everyone to visit the museum and discover the many remarkable stories.”

Danville is now one of three locations in Virginia with sites on the trail. The other sites are located in Farmville and Richmond.

U.S. Civil Rights Trail the sites must:

• Be associated with events that made a significant contribution to the civil rights movement during its height (1950s and 1960s); or

• Be associated with the life of a person(s) who was significant in the civil rights movement; or

• Embody the distinctive characteristics of a tourism site, including but not limited to being open to the public or public view as a tourist attraction, providing guided or self-guided experiential activities, or displaying a series of commemorative markers that communicate context for the history of the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures warm ahead of a late-week soaking
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

Latest News

Black History Month
Governor Youngkin issues statement recognizing February as Black History Month
Black History Month 2022
Celebrating Black History month
Black History Month is considered one of the nation’s oldest organized history celebrations.
Black History Month kicks off February 1
Lynchburg Church Musical Renovation
Lynchburg Church Musical Renovation