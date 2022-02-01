Danville museum given designation as a civil rights site

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History has announced it has been given designation as a site on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The trail which debuted in 2018 and includes more than 120 sites including churches, schools, courthouses, and museums across 15 states, mostly in the South. The sites are places where activists challenged segregation and inequality in the 1950′s and 1960′s to bring forward social justice.

“Danville played a critical role in the civil rights movement, so we are extremely proud to be added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail,” said Elsabé Dixon, the museum’s executive director. “Inclusion and diversity are cornerstones of the Danville museum’s experience. We invite everyone to visit the museum and discover the many remarkable stories.”

Danville is now one of three locations in Virginia with sites on the trail. The other sites are located in Farmville and Richmond.

U.S. Civil Rights Trail the sites must:

• Be associated with events that made a significant contribution to the civil rights movement during its height (1950s and 1960s); or

• Be associated with the life of a person(s) who was significant in the civil rights movement; or

• Embody the distinctive characteristics of a tourism site, including but not limited to being open to the public or public view as a tourist attraction, providing guided or self-guided experiential activities, or displaying a series of commemorative markers that communicate context for the history of the civil rights movement.

