Flames engulf Appomattox County home, displace residents

The fire Monday in Appomattox County.
The fire Monday in Appomattox County.(Photo: Concord Volunteer Fire Department)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Appomattox County residents have been displaced after a house fire Monday.

Crews got the call out to Winery Lane Monday evening. They say the fire grew quickly and set off ammunition and fireworks.

Eventually the fire was contained and no one was injured.

A cause has not yet been determined. The incident is under investigation.

