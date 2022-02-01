Advertisement

Governor Youngkin issues statement recognizing February as Black History Month

Black History Month
Black History Month(NBC12)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a statement recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month in order to recognize the accomplishments of inspirational Americans across the Commonwealth, according to his team.

“Virginia is the home to pioneers, barrier-breakers, and leaders such as Maggie Walker, Governor Doug Wilder, and our new Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears. They are just some of the distinguished Black American leaders of the Commonwealth that have enriched, cultivated, and strengthened the spirit of Virginia. The First Lady and I encourage all Virginians to celebrate our rich diverse history that is inspiring future generations that know Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

