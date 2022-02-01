Advertisement

Hampton Police look for missing child

Codi’s father, Cory Bisby reported his son missing Monday morning at around 9.
Hampton Police
Hampton Police(Hampton Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Hampton and the FBI are looking for four-year-old Codi Bisby, who was last seen at home around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Codi’s father, Cory Bisby reported his son missing Monday morning at around 9.

When he woke up, Codi was nowhere to be found.

Police say the family is cooperating with authorities.

Police add that they do not believe Codi is with another family member and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
A map of radon levels across Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff

Latest News

Chromebooks To Buena Vista Elementary School Students
Chromebooks To Buena Vista Elementary School Students
Lynchburg Church Musical Renovation
Lynchburg Church Musical Renovation
Monday Is Application Deadline For Roanoke Co. Fire Crew
Monday Is Application Deadline For Roanoke Co. Fire Crew
Bald Eagles Suffer From Lead Poisoning
Bald Eagles Suffer From Lead Poisoning