Lexington schools collect a ton of food for pantry

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Lexington city schools competed to collect food.

The various grades at both Lylburn Downing Middle School and Waddell Elementary brought in food for the Rockbridge Area Relief Association’s food pantry through January, collecting enough to fill the food pantry’s truck when they came to pick up all 2,000 pounds of it.

”I think it was the fifth grade and the sixth grade both coming together to win and it was incredible,” said Shadrey Sands, RARA’s Programs Manager. “It was such an exciting thing. We didn’t really know what to expect, and so we went there just myself and our pantry coordinator, and showed up, and they’re like: That’s all you brought? You didn’t bring enough. And they opened the doors and just barrels and barrels of food.”

The food drive was part of the schools’ recognition of poverty awareness month in January.

