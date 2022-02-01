Local nonprofit gives hope, resources to breast cancer patients

(WDBJ) - Anchored in Faith Together, a local nonprofit, visited the 7@four show Tuesday to present their inspirational calendar and more on what they do for local women.

The focus of AIFT is “giving hope and encouragement to women” throughout their journey dealing with breast cancer.

“AIFT actively gives Butterfly Pillows, Totes That Care, Hope Baskets, Anchor Me Charms and Bracelets, Angel Earrings, and Flower Me Pretty Clips to Blue Ridge Cancer Care (BRCC) located in: Pulaski, Blacksburg/Christiansburg, Salem, Roanoke, and Bedford. We also provide these items to those going through breast cancer treatment via individual request. In addition, we welcome requests from friends, family, and caregivers who are giving the items as a Care Package to someone who is actively going through breast cancer treatments.”

Further details about the group’s efforts can be found by visiting the AIFT website.

