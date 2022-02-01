Advertisement

More rain heads our way later this week

Potential wintry weather possible by Sunday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Midweek warmup (50s)
  • Wet weather likely to end the work week

TUESDAY

It’ll be another chilly start to the day with lows in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs climb into the low 40s. No precipitation is expected thanks to a wedge of high pressure from New England. Clouds will start to move back in Tuesday, turning mostly cloudy as the day goes on.

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday our next front will inch closer allowing for a SW flow and more clouds. Any rain should hold off until late Wednesday in the mountains. Highs will be a smidge warmer in the 40s to near 50.

Temperatures warm close to 50 by Wednesday.
Temperatures warm close to 50 by Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

This front looks to deliver a better chance of rain showers late Wednesday through Friday morning. Given temperatures, this will likely be a mostly rain event. Some mountain snow showers will be possible as the front exits, but nothing too impactful.

Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through.
Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through.

Most should see decent rain totals from this event with a likely range of .50″ to 1.0″ in our area. Highest totals are most likely in the mountains.

Rain is expected later this week.
Rain is expected later this week.

SATURDAY

Much cooler air returns this weekend behind our late-week cold front. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low-mid 40s with increased sunshine Saturday.

SUNDAY - MONDAY

By Sunday, a few models are suggesting the potential for another round of wintry weather as a low pressure system works our way from the south into much colder air. Models differ on the timing, track and strength. While some bring the system in Sunday, others delay the potential until Monday. There’s still a lot of time to keep watching this one, so stay tuned.

We're keeping an eye on the Sunday-Monday timeframe for the threat of wintry weather.
We're keeping an eye on the Sunday-Monday timeframe for the threat of wintry weather.

