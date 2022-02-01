Advertisement

National conference on caregiving coming to Roanoke

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A National conference on caregiving is coming to Roanoke this fall.

The Care Colloquium will bring together over 300 businesses, nonprofits, and other agencies.

Kimberly Whiter, the CEO of Elder Care Solutions in Vinton created the event to increase awareness of the costs and challenges of caregiving to provide more support to families.

“People that are running the adult daycare centers, and anyone who has a service or product that helps the family caregiver that is taking care of a senior, we want you there and we want you a part of this conversation,” says Whiter.

The three-day conference will be held at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on November 14th-16th.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
minimum wage graphic
House advances legislation that would freeze minimum wage
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures warm ahead of a late-week soaking

Latest News

Courtesy: AIFT website
Local nonprofit gives hope, resources to breast cancer patients
Lynchburg Police
Shooting reported at Lynchburg 7-Eleven
Former Salem Spartan, and late WDBJ7 photojournalist, Adam Ward.
Adam Ward Classic returns this weekend, shifts to Glenvar
COVID-19 cases on the decline, but transmission still high in Roanoke