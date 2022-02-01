National conference on caregiving coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A National conference on caregiving is coming to Roanoke this fall.

The Care Colloquium will bring together over 300 businesses, nonprofits, and other agencies.

Kimberly Whiter, the CEO of Elder Care Solutions in Vinton created the event to increase awareness of the costs and challenges of caregiving to provide more support to families.

“People that are running the adult daycare centers, and anyone who has a service or product that helps the family caregiver that is taking care of a senior, we want you there and we want you a part of this conversation,” says Whiter.

The three-day conference will be held at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on November 14th-16th.

