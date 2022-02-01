New nursing scholar program announced at New River Community College

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Community College announced a new NRCC Nursing Scholars program for excellent high school junior and seniors who show an interest and ability in NRCC’s Nursing Associate Applied Science degree, according to the college.

“This new nursing scholarship creates opportunities for students in the New River Valley to get a debt-free education in a rewarding and in-demand career pathway,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “The program will not only change the lives of our students, but it will also prepare them to serve their communities as health care heroes.”

The scholarship has level one and level two awards. High school juniors and seniors who go to public, private, or homeschool and reside in NRCC’s service region which include Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski Counties and Radford City may apply for level one scholarships.

Up to five Nursing students in NRCC’s region will receive a level one scholarship which provides in-state tuition, college fees, and textbooks for five program prerequisite courses to be completed by high school graduation.

Students who received a level one scholarship and complete the five prerequisite courses with a “B” or better may apply for a level two scholarship. Students must also complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and meet all NRCC Access to Community College Education (ACCE) admissions requirements prior to submitting a level two scholarship application.

The level two scholarship provides tuition and college fees for four semesters of required courses in the Nursing AAS degree, all required textbooks, and all required fees.

Applicants must have a 3.75 high school GPA or better and demonstrate superior levels of leadership and citizenship in the application essays. Additionally, level two applicants must be offered and have accepted the NRCC ACCE scholarship to be eligible for a Nursing Scholars level two scholarship.

The scholarship application will be available online beginning February 10, 2022, and the deadline for application is March 15, 2022. For more information about the Nursing Scholars Program at NRCC, contact Lynn Taylor at (540)674-3631 or ltaylor@nr.edu.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.