Advertisement

Officials responding to reports of plane crash near Ringgold

Helicopter crash
Helicopter crash(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has confirmed officials are responding to reports of a plane crash in Pittsylvania County.

A representative with VDEM told WDBJ7 their agency, along with state and local agencies, are responding to an area in Ringgold.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
minimum wage graphic
House advances legislation that would freeze minimum wage
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures warm ahead of a late-week soaking

Latest News

While Virginia Tech, a public university, has dropped its vaccine requirement, the University...
Private, public universities respond differently after attorney general opinion on vaccine requirements
One person taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting, nearby middle school briefly placed on lockdown
Courtesy: WHSV
Two campus officers shot at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody
Virginia State Police dive team on the James River
Virginia State Police dive team searching for evidence in the James River