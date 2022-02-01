Officials responding to reports of plane crash near Ringgold
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has confirmed officials are responding to reports of a plane crash in Pittsylvania County.
A representative with VDEM told WDBJ7 their agency, along with state and local agencies, are responding to an area in Ringgold.
This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.
