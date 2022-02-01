Officials responding to reports of plane crash near Ringgold

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has confirmed officials are responding to reports of a plane crash in Pittsylvania County.

A representative with VDEM told WDBJ7 their agency, along with state and local agencies, are responding to an area in Ringgold.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

