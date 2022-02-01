One person taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting, nearby middle school briefly placed on lockdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after responding Roanoke Police officers found him shot in a home in the 900 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

Police responded to reports of shots fired and found the man with what appeared to be serious injuries.

No suspects were located or arrested.

A Roanoke City school was temporarily placed on a “hold and secure” Tuesday following the incident.

According to a spokesperson with the district, the hold and secure at Lucy Addison Middle School lasted about 20 minutes and was done out of an abundance of caution. The hold and secure means students remain inside the building while officials with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke Police Department monitored all doors to ensure the school remained secure.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.