Private, public universities respond differently after attorney general opinion on vaccine requirements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last Friday, new Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued his first legal opinion, targeting Virginia’s public universities.

That opinion says they cannot require the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of student enrollment.

Since then, some area universities have dismantled their vaccine requirement, but not all.

“What we’ve been trying to do is follow CDC guidelines and be I think as conservative as we can to keep our students population in particular really safe,” said Mike Jones, University of Lynchburg vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications.

The University of Lynchburg is a private university. The opinion issued by Miyares doesn’t impact them.

They’re choosing to stick with their current vaccine requirement of being fully vaccinated with a booster.

“We implemented those requirements last semester for the vaccine and prior to this semester for the booster,” said Jones. “We don’t contemplate changing that, at least for this current term.”

They’re not alone. Hollins University also told WDBJ7 Tuesday they plan to stick with their current requirements for vaccines.

However, public universities have largely fell in line with Miyares’ opinion.

Virginia Tech announced Monday that they’re following the attorney general’s guidance, but that they still encourage vaccinations as a layer of protection against the virus. The University of Virginia also announced it is following Miyares’ opinion.

The folks at Lynchburg say they’ll evaluate their policy as they progress through the semester. They want students in the fall to have a clear picture of what the rules will be then.

“I expect that we’ll continue these conversations through the spring. It would be nice if we could let our students and our incoming class know later this spring what the requirements are as they make decisions as to where they want to go to school,” said Jones.

Another private university - Liberty University - hasn’t required the vaccine, but has encouraged people to report their vaccination status to them.

