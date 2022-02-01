Reports of active shooter at Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WDBJ) - Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia is reporting an active shooter situation on its campus.

According to the school’s twitter account one person is in custody, but people are still being asked to shelter in place.

An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Earlier tweets indicated the college was communicating with authorities about the situation.

The initial tweet about reports of an active shooter was followed by instructions to shelter in place, alerting readers that it was not a test.

Follow-up tweets relayed that Virginia State Police was on scene. People were advised to text their loved ones to let them know they were ok.

Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Governor Glenn Youngkin also tweeted about the situation, saying he’d been briefed with the latest and will continue to monitor the situation.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

The City of Harrisonburg also tweeted about the situation. Officials there asked people to avoid the area.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently assisting with an active law enforcement scene in the town of Bridgewater. Please do not travel to Bridgewater at this time until the situation comes to a close. To any of our followers in Bridgewater, please shelter in place. — Harrisonburg VA (@HarrisonburgVA) February 1, 2022

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

