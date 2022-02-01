Advertisement

Reports of active shooter at Bridgewater College

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WDBJ) - Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia is reporting an active shooter situation on its campus.

According to the school’s twitter account one person is in custody, but people are still being asked to shelter in place.

Earlier tweets indicated the college was communicating with authorities about the situation.

The initial tweet about reports of an active shooter was followed by instructions to shelter in place, alerting readers that it was not a test.

Follow-up tweets relayed that Virginia State Police was on scene. People were advised to text their loved ones to let them know they were ok.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also tweeted about the situation, saying he’d been briefed with the latest and will continue to monitor the situation.

The City of Harrisonburg also tweeted about the situation. Officials there asked people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

You can watch a live update from Local News Live here.

