Shooting reported at Lynchburg 7-Eleven

Information helpful for police can be directed to 434-455-6102.
Lynchburg Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police responded to a shooting Saturday at the 7-Eleven located at 2337 Fort Avenue.

Officers responded at around 2:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses said two groups of people were seen shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Store property and an Allied cab were hit with casings being found nearby. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting in a white SUV.

One man was wearing a black jacket and a red Phillies cap. The other had a gray Disney sweatshirt on with a hood.

Anyone with footage from a security or doorbell camera that may show the scene around the incident is asked to contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6174 or share to the Neighbors portal.

Other helpful information can be directed to Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102.

Check back for updates.

