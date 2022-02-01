Advertisement

Two campus officers shot at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody

Courtesy: WHSV
Courtesy: WHSV(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to State Police, a Bridgewater College Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer were shot.

“We are not releasing their conditions at this time.”

UPDATE:

UPDATE: The male shooter was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m.

According to information from State Police and Bridgewater College, the initial report detailed that two officers had been shot and an armed suspect fled the scene. State and local authorities immediately responded and conducted a massive search.

The report of an active shooter at approximately 1:20 p.m. led the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to respond to the scene.

UPDATE:

EARLIER STORY: Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia is reporting an active shooter situation on its campus.

According to the school’s twitter account one person is in custody, but people are still being asked to shelter in place.

Earlier tweets indicated the college was communicating with authorities about the situation.

The initial tweet about reports of an active shooter was followed by instructions to shelter in place, alerting readers that it was not a test.

Follow-up tweets relayed that Virginia State Police was on scene. People were advised to text their loved ones to let them know they were ok.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also tweeted about the situation, saying he’d been briefed with the latest and will continue to monitor the situation.

The City of Harrisonburg also tweeted about the situation. Officials there asked people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

You can watch a live update from Local News Live here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
minimum wage graphic
House advances legislation that would freeze minimum wage
Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures warm ahead of a late-week soaking

Latest News

While Virginia Tech, a public university, has dropped its vaccine requirement, the University...
Private, public universities respond differently after attorney general opinion on vaccine requirements
Helicopter crash
Officials responding to reports of plane crash near Ringgold
One person taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting, nearby middle school briefly placed on lockdown
Virginia State Police dive team on the James River
Virginia State Police dive team searching for evidence in the James River