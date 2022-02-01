Virginia State Police dive team searching for evidence in the James River

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police dive team is currently assisting the Botetourt County Sherriff’s Office in searching for evidence in the James River, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

State Police are searching for evidence underneath the swinging bridge on Main St in Buchanan related to a shooting investigation and a burglary investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.