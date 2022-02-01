Advertisement

Virginia State Police dive team searching for evidence in the James River

Virginia State Police dive team on the James River
(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police dive team is currently assisting the Botetourt County Sherriff’s Office in searching for evidence in the James River, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

State Police are searching for evidence underneath the swinging bridge on Main St in Buchanan related to a shooting investigation and a burglary investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

