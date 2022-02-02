Advertisement

Allegiant adds service between Roanoke and Nashville

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is news of a new connection between the Star City and the Music City.

On Tuesday, Allegiant Air announced it is adding flights between Roanoke and Nashville.

The low-fare, nonstop flights will start on April 21, and operate on Thursdays and Sundays through mid-August.

Mike Stewart is Executive Director of Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

“It’s a phenomenal day,” Stewart told reporters during a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon. “And we’re thrilled to be able to make an announcement for new service.”

The word that Allegiant Air is adding flights to Nashville was big news for Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport and members of the airport staff who have worked hard to bring more flights and additional destinations to the schedule.

Allegiant said it hopes to build on its success in Roanoke.

Kristen Schilling-Gonzales is Allegiant’s Managing Director of Planning.

“You know the two routes that we serve have done quite well,” Schilling-Gonzales said of the Roanoke service, “and you know, no pun intended, flew under the radar a little bit.”

Allegiant expects the new route to be popular with Roanokers making weekend trips to Nashville, but the airline and local officials say they also hope the flights will encourage residents of Tennessee to visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge as well.

“I want to see us flourish the other way,” Stewart said. “I want people to come from Tennessee and that region out there to the Blue Ridge and seeing what we’ve got here, because I think that’s the key to growth here.”

Representatives of the airport and the airlines say the key to keeping and expanding service is to use it.

Allegiant is offering introductory fares as low as $39 one way, and the airline is hoping the region responds.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

