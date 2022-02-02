Advertisement

Black Dog Salvage launches podcast(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Almost two years after the final episode of ‘Salvage Dawgs’ first aired, stars of the popular show are back with a new podcast.

The first two episodes of The Black Dog Salvage Podcast premiered on Tuesday.

Mike Whiteside, Robert Kulp and Tay Whiteside interview special guests and provide behind-the scenes stories from the Salvage Dawgs series.

“People have really asked, Hey what are you doing? Well, we’re just trying to show people what we’ve been doing since COVID hit, and really interviewing some really cool guests,” Mike Whiteside told WDBJ7 in an interview.

New episodes will follow weekly. The program is available wherever you download your favorite podcasts and on the Black Dog Salvage YouTube Channel.

Black Dog Salvage Podcast

