Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

