Community remembers the two officers shot at Bridgewater College

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two heroic officers died in the line of duty Tuesday on Bridgewater College’s campus but they will never be forgotten.

Both officers JJ Jefferson and John Painter did more than just respond to calls. They went above and beyond and connected with the communities they associated with.

JJ Jefferson had been a campus safety officer at Bridgewater College since 2018 after he left Shenandoah University. Jefferson made a big impact on the people at Shenandoah University, where he worked from 2012 to 2018.

Jefferson started as an officer in 2012 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013. Tracy Fitzsimmons, president of Shenandoah University, had a lot to say about Jefferson.

“There’s a lot of conversation about how kind and warm he was and he was. He had a big smile that would light up the world. He was a quiet, very big presence full of warmth. But he also was a constant professional. He knew his profession well,” said Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons also said that he was a person that wanted to get to know every person at the university. Many students at the university would go to Jefferson to ask for help or for mentoring.

“He’s someone when locking up at night, made sure to talk to everyone in their office or residence hall rooms. He knew them by name, he knew their stories, and we knew his story,” said Fitzsimmons.

Officer John Painter was well known especially in Grottoes where he served as police chief for 18 years.

“John was a kind, kind man and he was community-driven and you could trust him. He was an awesome police officer and a fabulous chief. he’s going to be sadly missed... he’s sadly missed now,” said Jo Plaster, mayor of Grottoes.

Mayor Jo Plaster knew Painter the 18 years he served the Grottoes community. Plaster also said Painter was very well known among the town of Grottoes. Painter retired as police chief for Grottoes in 2019, where he then became a campus officer at Bridgewater College.

Jefferson and Painter knew each other well and were commonly known as the “power duo.” They were so close that Painter was Jefferson’s best man at his wedding.

Many in the community were touched by the sad news of the two officers.

