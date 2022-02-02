Advertisement

Fire damages vacant Roanoke house

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a vacant house caught fire in southeast Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews got the call shortly after 4 p.m. about a house fire on Highland Avenue.

Crews found smoke coming from three sides of the building, with fire coming from the basement.

They report having flames controlled in about 15 minutes. No cause has been determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting
Neighboring house fire in Roanoke City Thursday morning
Body found in Roanoke City home after house fire
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
WATCH: Procession leaves Roanoke for officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting
We could see about 1-2" of rain by Friday afternoon.
Clouds, fog and soaking rain linger into Friday

Latest News

Patrick Henry High School closed due to power outage
The Tourist Information Center in Martinsville on Thursday evening.
Bill that could impact Martinsville reversion process moves to final passage in Virginia House of Delegates
Delegate Rasoul Remembers Estelle McCadden
Delegate Rasoul Remembers Estelle McCadden
The Virginia House of Delegates honored Estelle McCadden, adjourning in her memory Thursday...
House of Delegates honors Roanoke leader Estelle McCadden
Flooding in Buchanan County in far SW VA/Courtesy Roanoke County Fire-Rescue & WCYB
Disaster assistance offered to those in VA affected by 2021 flooding