Fire damages vacant Roanoke house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a vacant house caught fire in southeast Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews got the call shortly after 4 p.m. about a house fire on Highland Avenue.

Crews found smoke coming from three sides of the building, with fire coming from the basement.

They report having flames controlled in about 15 minutes. No cause has been determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.