Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin releases statement, issues flag order for victims of Bridgewater College shooting

This applies to flags flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, all United States and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday, and lasting until sunset to honor the officers lost during the Bridgewater College shooting.

“My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today. These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college and I have ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor their memory and courageous efforts. The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends, and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

This applies to flags flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Bedford County
One person dead, one injured after crash in Bedford County Monday morning
Courtesy: WHSV
LIVE: School officials, State Police give updates after two Bridgewater College campus officers shot dead Tuesday
Deputies arrest Christiansburg man after brief standoff
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
minimum wage graphic
House advances legislation that would freeze minimum wage

Latest News

House Advances Minimum Wage Freeze
House Advances Minimum Wage Freeze
minimum wage graphic
House advances legislation that would freeze minimum wage
Virginia Military Institute
House subcommittee tables VMI bill
Former President Donald Trump is facing a cascade of intensifying investigations that represent...
Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback