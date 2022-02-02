Advertisement

Interim Pittsylvania County administrator prioritizes budget, day-to-day operations

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County’s interim administrator says he’s ready to keep things moving after being selected for the role.

Clarence Monday was chosen as the interim county administrator Tuesday.

That comes after the board of supervisors fired David Smitherman last month.

He wants to prioritize the budget, day-to-day operations and any other important county business.

“The county has a lot of important business to conduct, especially this time of year. One of my first priorities will be to help the board navigate through the budget process and to also help in the transition and the search for a new county administrator,” said Monday.

Monday was previously the county administrator before he left in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Bridgewater College
Former student arraigned for deaths of officers at Bridgewater College
(L-R) J.J. Jefferson, John Painter (Photo courtesy: MGN)
Two Bridgewater College officers shot dead Tuesday, suspect charged
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis
Name released of man killed in crash with school bus; student taken to hospital
Lynchburg Shooting... 2.3.22
Former Lynchburg Police chief and wife dead after shooting

Latest News

Controversy involving content in Virginia public school classrooms continues in Richmond.
Controversy involving classroom content continues in Richmond
Coalition Opposes Legal Marijuana Sales
Virginia coalition opposes establishment of marijuana marketplace
Coalition Opposes Legal Marijuana Sales
Coalition Opposes Legal Marijuana Sales
General Assembly considers marijuana bills
General Assembly committees consider marijuana bills
Pittsylvania Administrator Outlines Goals