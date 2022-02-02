Interim Pittsylvania County administrator prioritizes budget, day-to-day operations

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County’s interim administrator says he’s ready to keep things moving after being selected for the role.

Clarence Monday was chosen as the interim county administrator Tuesday.

That comes after the board of supervisors fired David Smitherman last month.

He wants to prioritize the budget, day-to-day operations and any other important county business.

“The county has a lot of important business to conduct, especially this time of year. One of my first priorities will be to help the board navigate through the budget process and to also help in the transition and the search for a new county administrator,” said Monday.

Monday was previously the county administrator before he left in 2016.

