Investigation into Pittsylvania County plane crash could take up to 18 months

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Behind a Pittsylvania County tree line just off Cardwell Lane, a small plane crashed minutes after flying out of Danville Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

The pilot was killed in the incident. Virginia State Police say no one else was on board.

Authorities have spent Tuesday and Wednesday investigating what happened.

“We are looking at the man, machine and the environment to determine the facts and circumstances that are a part of this accident,” said Lynn Spencer, National Transportation Safety Board investigator in charge.

Spencer says everything right now is very preliminary in the investigation.

There’s a number of angles they’re looking at from the pilot’s perspective.

“We’re going to be looking at his training, his qualifications, his recent experience, his fitness for duty, his health,” said Spencer.

They’re also looking at many angles from the mechanical perspective.

“We are going to be looking at the airplane, we are going to make sure we have all pieces of the aircraft, we are going to be looking at failure modes, fracture services,” said Spencer.

They plan to be on-site through the rest of the week as they recover all parts of the plane and speak to witnesses.

From there they’ll do their work to determine a cause.

“The expertise all comes together, contributing to the investigation, and that’s a lengthy process,” said Spencer.

NTSB says it could take up to 18 months to complete the investigation. They say the Federal Aviation Administration is assisting.

Authorities have not named the victim of the crash.

