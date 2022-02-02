Kaine pays tribute to Bridgewater officers and other first responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) paid tribute Wednesday to two officers killed Tuesday on the campus of Bridgewater College, and to other first responders.

Kaine spoke with Virginia reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon.

Whenever there is a shooting on a college campus, Kaine said his heart and memories return to the Virginia Tech tragedy, which occurred while he was Governor.

Tuesday, Kaine said his staff kept him informed about developments in Bridgewater, and then the tragic news that the two officers had died.

“We just reach out to the two families of the Bridgewater security officers who were killed, and to all first responders,” Kaine said. “The response by first responders in the Harrisonburg/Bridgewater area, state and local, was really remarkably prompt and effective, but we reach out to them and support them.”

Kaine said he and other members of the Virginia congressional delegation received a briefing from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, but said questions like why did it happen, and what was the motive, are still on the minds of many Virginians.

